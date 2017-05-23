UNC banks $18M donation for entrepreneurship minor

UNC-Chapel Hill has received an $18 million gift that allows its College of Arts & Sciences to expand its undergraduate minor in entrepreneurship by offering more internships and hiring more faculty.
The gift is the largest single one-time donation to the college, which houses the bulk of UNC’s traditional academic programs in the social sciences, humanities and basic science.
Coming from a family of Hickory natives, the donation “is a game-changer” for the college, said Kevin Guskiewicz, its dean.
The money will fund the hiring of three entrepreneurs-in-residence and up to four faculty fellows. It’ll also underwrite up to 70 student internships, a lecture series on innovation and entrepreneurship and an endowment to pay the program’s executive director and internship director positions.
Guskiewicz’s office in turn is supporting the hiring of three more full-time professors, an entrepreneur-in-residence and an administrative staffer.
The undergraduate minor in entrepreneurship has been around since 2004. More than 800 have used it to supplement their degree, and it now has more than 250 students enrolled.
UNC officials said the gift comes from the Shuford family, which has sent five generations of students to the Chapel Hill institution.
Jim and Stephen Shuford, now of Charlotte, and Dorothy Shuford Lanier, now of Bedford, New York, made the gift. All three are UNC grads. Jim Shuford, CEO of STM Industries, received an English degree in 1988 and an MBA in 1992. Stephen Shuford, CEO of Shutape Technologies, got an MBA in 1997. Lanier earned her bachelor’s in 1993.
“An entrepreneurial education will give Carolina undergraduates a leg up to find a job, start a company, grow a business, or be a productive member of any organization or enterprise,” Jim Shuford said.
