Orange County board meets state threats with new home fee reversal

The Orange County commissioners, with little discussion, rolled back this year’s change in impact fees charged for new homes and adjusted the county’s policy to match one of two state bills that put the fees at risk.
The county has levied the impact fee on single- and multifamily homes since the General Assembly authorized it in 1987. The money helps pay for school construction and could provide roughly $3 million this year, County Manager Bonnie Hammersley said.
Tuesday’s 6-1 vote reset the fees to last year’s levels but left in place reduced fees for senior adult housing and single-family homes up to 800 square feet.
The change also sets a one-year moratorium on any new fee increases and reimburses developers for any overpayment since Jan. 1. County staff expects the change to cost roughly $300,000 a year but give them time to consider issues raised in the legislature.
Orange County Board of Commissioners Chairman Mark Dorosin characterized the move as “a crass political calculation.”
“We find ourselves in an unfortunate situation,” Dorosin said. “We’ve talked a lot about the legislature and the difficulties it has imposed on local governments generally, and on education in particular.”
“I just hope that folks who are listening understand that these decisions are being made under the long shadow of the threat to pull this funding completely,” he said.
Commissioner Penny Rich cast the lone vote against rolling back the fees.
“I think Orange County did its due diligence, and I think we had a lot of discussion about this and we came up with a good conclusion,” she said. “I don’t think what we’re doing is right, and I’ve got to vote with my conscience.”
Orange County has charged the fee with state approval since 1987, basing it until this year on the type of home and whether it was located in the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools or Orange County Schools district. The commissioners voted in November to change the fees and link them to the number of bedrooms.
Some developers complained, and those with zoning or building permits were “grandfathered” in under the old fee. But a Chapel Hill developer who didn’t make the “grandfather” deadline and faced triple the fee costs prompted a Surry County lawmaker to introduce two bills in March targeting impact fees statewide.
The developer also petitioned the county for an extension, and the board granted more time in April. The House voted soon after to approve HB406, which strips only Orange County’s fee authority.
Lawmakers also approved a modified version of HB436, which would bar multiple governments, including Carrboro, Chapel Hill, Pittsboro, and Orange and Chatham counties, from raising or enacting new impact fees. The bill also launches a statewide impact fee study.
Both bills are now in a Senate committee. County Attorney John Roberts said he expects them to move forward now that the General Assembly has finished its budget negotiations.
Tammy Grubb: 919-829-8926, @TammyGrubb
Comments