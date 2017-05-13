Orange County

May 13, 2017 12:01 AM

Chapel Hill police seek missing girl, 16, last seen near Phoenix Academy Friday

Chapel Hill Police Department

Chapel Hill

The Chapel Hill Police Department last Friday asked for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl, Nyranna Arie Austin.

Austin is an African-American girl born on April 2, 2001, who was last seen on Friday, May 12 in the area of the Phoenix Academy in Chapel Hill. She was wearing a pink hat, black long sleeve shirt, navy blue windbreaker with Carolina blue stripe, light blue jeans, black Adidas shoes, and carrying a black backpack with red print on it.

If you have information concerning the whereabouts of Nyanna Austin please call the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760 or contact Orange County Communications by calling 911 or 919-732-5063 immediately.

