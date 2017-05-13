Chapel Hill police seek missing girl, 16, last seen near Phoenix Academy Friday

The Chapel Hill Police Department last Friday asked for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl, Nyranna Arie Austin.
Austin is an African-American girl born on April 2, 2001, who was last seen on Friday, May 12 in the area of the Phoenix Academy in Chapel Hill. She was wearing a pink hat, black long sleeve shirt, navy blue windbreaker with Carolina blue stripe, light blue jeans, black Adidas shoes, and carrying a black backpack with red print on it.
If you have information concerning the whereabouts of Nyanna Austin please call the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760 or contact Orange County Communications by calling 911 or 919-732-5063 immediately.
Comments