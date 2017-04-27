Orange County commissioners vote to keep light-rail plan on track

It took the Orange County Board of Commissioners less than two hours Thursday to share their thoughts and vote 5-2 to support the county’s revised plan for bus and light-rail transit services.
The commissioners also voted 5-2 to approve a new cost-sharing agreement for the $3.3 billion Durham-Orange Light-Rail Transit project. The 17.7-mile rail line, if fully funded, would link 18 stations from UNC Hospitals to N.C. Central University. Six stations would be in Chapel Hill and 12 in the city of Durham.
Commissioners Earl McKee and Renee Price voted against the Orange County Transit Plan and the cost-sharing agreement.
Before reaching her decision, Price said, she weighed the county’s financial risk, the potential effect on the environment and traffic, and the lack of direct service to rural communities and those where lower-income and people of color live.
She compared the current proposals to “shifting sand without firm foundation and without confidence.”
“Even though I’m very much in favor of mass transit ... and I acknowledge the potential benefits of light rail in concept, I truly think the current proposed light rail project for Orange County is economically unviable, environmentally unsound and socially unjust,” Price said.
While some commissioners have remained firmly resolved to bring light rail to fruition, Commissioner Barry Jacobs noted his was not a clear-cut decision. But sometimes you have to take a chance and work with your neighbors, he said.
“The world requires at some point that you take little leaps of faith, and I think that if Orange County is fiscally protected, I’m willing to take the leap of faith,” Jacobs said.
The decisions will meet the Federal Transit Administration’s April 30 deadline for continuing to consider the project. Federal funding is expected to pay half of the light-rail construction cost, and state funding is expected to pay up to 10 percent.
That leaves the counties to share the remaining $1.8 billion local cost and interest on debt that will bridge the years until state and federal money is available.
The Durham County Board of Commissioners approved the cost-sharing agreement and the Durham County Transit Plan on Monday.
More about the counties’ transit plans and the Durham-Orange Light-Rail project:
Q. What is the Orange County Transit Plan?
▪ A light-rail transit route from Chapel Hill to Durham
▪ Existing and future bus services
▪ $6.1 million for Chapel Hill’s $125 million North-South Bus-Rapid Transit route
▪ An Amtrak train station in Hillsborough
What is the Durham County Transit Plan?
▪ A light-rail transit route from Chapel Hill to Durham
▪ Wake-Durham Commuter Rail
▪ More bus services and facilities
Q. Where’s the local money for light rail?
▪ A half-cent transit sales tax, vehicle registration and car rental fees
▪ No other local money is required for the project
▪ $965.5 million in short- and long-term debt
▪ Other short-term debt may be needed between 2040 and 2060 for repair and maintenance
Q. What is Orange County’s share?
▪ $316.9 million (16.5 percent of construction costs, 18.5 percent of interest payments
▪ 19 percent to 20 percent of the light-rail operating and maintenance costs ($6.2 million by 2045)
Q. What is Durham County’s share?
▪ $1.5 billion (81.5 percent of construction costs and interest payments)
▪ 80 percent to 81 percent of light-rail operating and maintenance costs ($26.2 million by 2045)
Q. Other money available?
▪ A Federal Transit Administration grant could pay $1.2 billion, and the state is expected to pay up to $247 million. The final state contribution won’t be known until June 2019. Failing to get federal money could stop the light-rail project.
▪ A public-private Funding and Community Collaborative has offered to pay 2 percent of the local construction costs.
Q. What if something goes wrong?
Durham, Orange and GoTriangle would meet within 15 business days to consider other solutions, including:
▪ Looking for other available money
▪ Delaying or suspending the project
▪ Cutting stops or the miles covered
▪ Stopping the project, which would prompt officials from both counties to meet within 20 business days to draft a new transit plan
If the counties can’t agree, they can go into mediation. If that doesn’t work, an arbitration hearing would be held before three judges – one picked by Orange County, one by Durham County and one selected by both counties. The decision would be binding.
Q. What’s next?
▪ GoTriangle will initiate $70 million in engineering work if the Federal Transit Administration approves the next step. The final decision about state funding is expected in mid-2019. Construction of the light-rail project is expected to start in 2020, with an opening date in 2029.
▪ The Orange and Durham county commissioners will have to fully commit to the plan in 2018.
Tammy Grubb: 919-829-8926, @TammyGrubb
Comments