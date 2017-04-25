Group continues push for Confederate flag ban in Orange County Schools

The Confederate flag unfurled at the Orange County school board meeting Monday night as students, parents and clergy continued their push to ban the flag on school grounds.

The Board of Education did not directly respond to any of the two dozen speakers, including two who held the Confederate battle flag at the podium and one speaker who opposed the proposed ban.

Instead, Superintendent Todd Wirt announced the formation of an Orange County Schools equity committee, announced in February, which will study the flag and other issues. The group’s first meeting is 6 p.m. May 3 at Efland-Cheeks Global Elementary School.

After Monday’s meeting, the debate continued in the lobby as Latarndra Strong, a founder of the Hate-Free Schools Coalition, introduced herself to James Ward, the speaker who said he felt like the “Lone Ranger,” when he rose to defend the flag.

Motion fails

For a second time, board member Matthew Roberts asked his fellow board members to have their first public conversation about banning the flag.

Roberts, who says he always believed wearing or displaying the flag was a free speech right, said in an interview last week that students speaking at board meetings and his own first-grade child being called the N-word on a school bus convinced him the schools need to do more to make all students feel safe.

“It’s not for a committee (to decide),” he said Monday night. “We were elected to make policy. Tonight we’re acting on 29 policy updates that were not vetted by a committee. ... If adult teachers are fearful to speak out, imagine how fearful our students are to come out and speak out.”

“If I am wrong I and the public have the right to hear why I am wrong,” he added.

No one responded, and the motion died for lack of a second.

