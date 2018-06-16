25-year-old man killed in Durham drive-by shooting, police say

Police in Durham are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon that killed a 25-year-old man.
Around 1:25 p.m., Tyrique Reddick was standing near the intersection of North Guthrie Avenue and Lathrop Street when shots were fired from a passing vehicle, police said. Reddick was wounded, but he was able to make his way to Park Avenue. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.
Anyone with information is asked to call Durham police at 919-560-4440 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers never have to identify themselves.
Comments