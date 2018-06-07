Residents of Durham's 'Tent City' homeless camp evicted

Homeless_Camp On June 1, Sandra McCullen and her neighbors, who live in a homeless camp at the intersection of West Chapel Hill Street and NC-147, received government notices that they were to leave the area or face arrest. Colin Warren-Hicks ×

