Durham police: Man in serious condition after shooting, car wreck

Durham police on Saturday found a man with a serious gunshot wound when they responded to a traffic accident near the intersection of Alston Avenue and Main Street.
When officers arrived shortly after midnight, they found two cars that had been in a wreck. In one of the cars, they found a man who had suffered a gunshot wound to his back. He was taken to a local hospital with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries, police said in a news release.
Occupants of both vehicles suffered minor injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers never have to identify themselves.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
