Crime is down in Durham in first months of 2018

Violent crime is down in Durham in the first three months of 2018 compared to the same time last year.

The overall rate of violent crime — homicide, rape, aggravated assault and robbery — was down 41 percent. There were 350 reported crimes from January through March 2018 compared to 596 in the first quarter of 2017.

However there were six homicides in the first quarter of 2018 compared to five homicides in the first quarter of 2017, a 20 percent increase. Of aggravated assaults, there were 197 in early 2018 compared to 322 in early 2017.

Durham Police Chief Cerelyn "C.J." Davis gave the first quarter crime report to Durham City Council at its meeting Monday night.

Durham Police Chief Cerelyn "C.J." Davis City of Durham

Property crime — burglary, larceny and motor vehicle theft — is down 18 percent this quarter compared to a year ago.

Burglaries are at a 10-year low, Davis said.

Honda Accords continue to be the most targeted cars for vehicle theft, she said.

Mayor Pro Tem Jillian Johnson said it was really inspiring to see changes happening in the Durham Police Department.

Mayor Steve Schewel said he didn't want to set expectations too high. He said that he wanted to offer a word of caution "not to rely too much on one quarter statistics."

The Durham Police Department has 516 sworn officers and 111 non-sworn officers.