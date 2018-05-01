Anti-Semitic, white nationalist posters removed from downtown Durham

City workers removed white nationalist stickers and anti-Semitic posters from downtown Durham Monday, and cleanup crews have been told to be on the lookout in case there are more.

A Durham resident contacted City Council member Charlie Reece after spotting sticker that said "Master Race Or Disgrace" and "Kill" on an electrical box by the bus station at Chapel Hill and Pettigrew streets, according to a public email from Reece. He asked city staff members to remove it as soon as possible.

In a separate incident, a Duke professor reported seeing anti-Semitic posters along Main Street.

In one a silhouetted man is pointing a gun at an image of a bearded man with a long nose, wearing a skullcap, with tentacles wrapping around the earth.

"Right of revolution," the poster says. "Your ancestors threw off foreign oppression, time for you as well."

Another poster, said "Greedy Jews" and "End Zionist Oppression."

The sticker said "Join National Socialist Legion." The bottom of the poster said NSLEGION.COM.

That URL goes to the National Socialist Legion, which describes itself as a fascist organization dedicated to preserving the "White European Race" and "the Traditional Western Nuclear family."

NSL is a new neo-Nazi group, according to the Washington-based Anti-Defamation League. The group split off from Vanguard America, a group whose members believe the United States is a white nation, has targeted college students, particularly young men, and spread anti-Jewish hatred via fliers, stickers and posters.

In April, the league documented NSL fliers being distributed, mostly anti-Semitic in nature, and/or membership in California, Tennessee, Texas, Indiana, Florida, North Carolina and Colorado, the group reported.

Another NSL incident in Durham was reported via Tweet April 6. No other North or South Carolina incidents have been recorded for this group, the league reported.

An effort to reach the city's Neighborhood Improvement Services department, which removes graffiti, was not immediately successful. The Police Department had not received any complaints about the posters, a spokeswoman said.

The materials in Durham appeared Monday, the day before May Day, also known as International Workers Day, an event held each May 1 created by socialist and communist organizations to celebrate the working class, according to various websites.

The materials also come about 10 days after a contentious City Council meeting, at which the mayor and council members approved a statement opposing military-style police training by foreign countries.





The statement was in response to a petition from the group Demilitarize Durham2Palestine, supported by local groups, opposing any police ties between Durham and Israel. Seven Triangle rabbis told the council they opposed the petition. The police chief has said there are no current or planned exchanges.

Reporting graffiti and vandalism

The city's Neighborhood Improvement Services department's Impact Team removes graffiti and other items defacing public property.

Residents can report vandalism/graffiti on public property to the Durham One Call Center in three ways:

▪ http://DurhamNC.gov/OneCall,

▪ 919-560-1200

▪ Durham One Call’s free smartphone app in the Apple in Google Play stores.