Malcolm X Day in Durham? Why there won't be a proclamation

There won't be a Malcolm X Day proclamation in Durham, although it was on the agenda Monday for the City Council's next meeting.

Malcolm X was a black nationalist leader who was assassinated Feb. 21, 1965. He was born May 19, 1925.

City Manager Tom Bonfield said a proposed proclamation came through the city clerk's office from council member DeDreana Freeman.

But Mayor Steve Schewel, who is on vacation, said he had not talked with Freeman and is "not issuing a proclamation about that."

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more SUBSCRIBE NOW

"I haven’t heard anything about it, I certainly wouldn’t do it," he said. "I just — we’ve had a lot of symbolic politics lately and it’s time to take a little rest from that. I'm the one that issues proclamations."

Schewel emailed city officials late Monday afternoon, asking them to remove the proposed proclamation from the agenda.

Policing, Israel-Palestine issue and the Council

The Malcolm X issue follows a controversial statement by the mayor and council that Durham will not engage in military-style police training with other countries.

"The council opposes international exchanges with any country in which Durham officers receive military-style training since such exchanges do not support the kind of policing we want here in the City of Durham," according to the statement that Schewel wrote and which the council endorsed April 16, after much public comment. During the contentious meeting, a man who is a member the Nation of Islam made a comment about Jews controlling Durham.

"I’m one of those Jews, I just want you to know that," Schewel responded at the meeting, calling the comments anti-Semitic. "I don’t appreciate it; don’t bring it in here again."

The statement responded to a petition from Demilitarize Durham2Palestine, a collaboration of Jewish Voice for Peace, Durham for All and others who called on the city to cut any police ties with Israel. The statement included a comment from Durham Police Chief C.J. Davis stating that she does not have any plans to be involved in exchanges with Israel.

Peter Reitzes of Carrboro has criticized the City Council for that statement, which drew scorn, praise and international attention.

Reitzes and Adam Goldstein of Chapel Hill, a former Jewish Federation of Durham-Chapel Hill leader, have also singled out council member Mark-Anthony Middleton for posting a photograph of himself shaking hands with a local Nation of Islam leader who appeared on Middleton's radio show.

Reitzes and Goldstein both said they did not object to a Malcolm X Day, but to mentions of the Nation of Islam in the proposed proclamation they read.

The Southern Poverty Law Center calls the Nation of Islam, led by Louis Farrakhan, a designated hate group.

SHARE COPY LINK Rev. Dr. T. Anthony Spearman, the new president of the N.C. NAACP, tells why he feels pulled by both the philosophies of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Malcolm X during an interview. Chris Sewardcseward@newsobserver.com

Malcolm X in Durham

Malcolm X visited Durham and Chapel Hill in April 1963 to debate then-CORE leader Floyd McKissick Sr., who died in 1991.

McKissick organized the debate with Malcolm X, then a Nation of Islam minister, with McKissick arguing for integration and Malcolm X arguing for separatism, according to UNC's North Carolina Collection.

Durham attorney and civil rights activist Floyd McKissick Sr., left, looking at camera, and black nationalist Malcolm X, right, debated in Durham in 1963. Durham Herald Co. Newspaper Photograph Collection, North Carolina Collection, UNC University Libraries

Malcolm X broke from the Nation of Islam and then-leader Elijah Muhammad a few months before he was killed.

Nation of Islam is a separate group and does not encompass African-American Muslims, who belong to a variety of groups.





Durham activist Howard Fuller founded the short-lived Malcolm X Liberation University in 1969, though it only lasted a year in Durham. Fuller, then an Operation Breakthrough organizer, went on to become superintendent of Milwaukee Public Schools in the 1990s and is now a professor at Marquette University.

No proclamation

The proposed proclamation mentioned Malcolm X's early life and involvement with Nation of Islam but not his visit to Durham nor the university named for him. Regardless, there won't be a proclamation, as only the mayor may issue one.

"I have no intention of issuing a proclamation and when I get back into town I’m sure at that point I’ll talk to [Freeman]," Schewel said.

Freeman and Middleton did not respond to requests for comment by deadline.