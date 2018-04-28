Daybook for Sunday, April 29-Saturday, May 5

Submit your free events two weeks before your event to bit.ly/2tPEb9s or e-mail calendar@heraldsun.com.
Sunday, April 29
Community Events
Orange County Community Dinner
Celebrates the community’s rich cultural diversity through food and entertainment. Buy tickets at the venues listed on the website: www.communitydinner.org. Details: Sunday, April 29, 1 p.m. $8 Adults/$3 Children under 10. McDougle Schools Cafeteria, 900 Old Fayetteville Rd, Chapel Hill.
Durham’s Sunday Supper
Community table with meal featuring selections from local Durham vendors and live music. Proceeds benefit Catholic Charities and End Hunger Durham. Details: Sunday, April 29, 12-3 p.m. $20. American Tobacco Campus Amphitheater, 318 Blackwell St, Durham. Tickets: bit.ly/2qC3tsW.
Lectures & Discussions
The College Toolkit
Dr. Jane S. Gabin, college admissions professional, will discuss how to find the right college, what admissions readers look for, and why the essay is so important. For parents and students in grades 9-11. Details: Sunday, April 29, 3:30-5 p.m. Free. Levin JCC, 1937 W. Cornwallis Rd, Durham. Register: 919-354-4953, bit.ly/2GZZImX.
Outings
Colonial Roads: A Walk Through the Late 1700s in Hillsborough
Visit several buildings and sites of significance during the War of the Regulation and Revolutionary War era Hillsborough. Details: Sunday, April 29, 10 a.m. $12. The Alliance for Historic Hillsborough, 150 East King St, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2q7P5bp, 919-732-7741.
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: Sunday, April 29, 7:30 a.m. Meet in front of the Wild Bird Center in Eastgate Crossing Shopping Center (1800 E. Franklin Street) in Chapel Hill for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. New birders and birders of all skill levels are welcome. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. For questions, contact Vern Bothwell at vbothwell@jbdlaw.com.
Monday, April 30
Community Events
Land Your Next Job Workshop - Job Search Tips, Cover Letters, and Networking
Hosted by UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School and Compass Center for Women and Families. Includes one-on-one or small group guidance. Free childcare and light refreshments provided. Registration required by Friday, April 27. Details: Monday, April 30, 6-7:30 p.m. Free. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room C, 100 Library Dr, Chapel Hill. Register: 919-968-4610.
Listening Session on Chapel Hill Town Manager Search
The public will receive a status update on the search and selection process and will have the opportunity to interact with the Council in a small-group setting. Details: Monday, April 30, 7-8 p.m. Chapel Hill Public Library, Room A, 100 Library Dr, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2F4KOtO.
Shared Learning Association of Chapel Hill Non-Credit Courses
Six non-credit courses being held during May–June. Classes are held on Monday and Tuesday mornings. Details: Registration deadline Monday, April 30. Free. Expand Church, 114 Weaver Dairy Rd, Chapel Hill. Info & register: bit.ly/2qgb4wN, 703-329-2933.
Shout Out! Against Sexual Violence Event
An evening of expression including personal thoughts and experiences surrounding the issues of rape and sexual assault. Event is bilingual in Spanish/English. Sponsored by Orange County Rape Crisis Center. Details: Monday, April 30, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Free. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room B, 100 Library Dr, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2Iuzs4P, 919-968-4647.
Take Back the Night Durham
Annual city-wide event honoring survivors of sexual violence, raising awareness for support services in the area. Theme is “Freedom from Fear,” featuring a community speak-out, march and rally. Details: Monday, April 30, 6:30 p.m. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2qMdy5u.
Tuesday, May 1
Book Signings
Authors Lee Smith and Nancy Peacock to Host Discussion on the Importance of Mentorship
Details: Tuesday, May 1, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Free. Orange County Library, 137 W. Margaret Ln, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2EPuxco.
Carol Apollonio, author of ‘Bride and Groom’
In conversation with Dr. Mustafa Tuna. Details: Tuesday, May 1, 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Outings
Tuesday Night Trivia
Details: Tuesday, May 1, 8:30 p.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. bit.ly/2J1DMZs, 919-667-1100.
Wednesday, May 2
Lectures & Discussions
‘Septima Clark, Citizenship Education, and Women in the Civil Rights Movement’
Lecture given by Katherine Mellen Charron, Ph.D., covering major moments in Clark’s life that show the roots laid down by black women educators organizing in the segregated South. Light refreshments served. Details: Wednesday, May 2, 7 p.m. Free. Orange County Historical Museum, 201 N. Churton St, Hillsborough. orangenchistory.org, 919-732-2201.
Books Sandwiched In Book Club
The club will discuss “The Little Paris Bookshop” by Nina George. Bring a sandwich and share your thoughts on the book. Details: Wednesday, May 2, 11:30 a.m. Free. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room C, 100 Library Dr, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2HoLUTb, 919-968-2777.
Meetings
Downtown Durham, Inc. Hosts Business Improvement District (BID) Priorities Meeting
Purpose is to gather input from businesses, property owners and residents located in the downtown Durham BID regarding the district’s needs for the upcoming year. Details: Wednesday, May 2, 5-7 p.m. Free; RSVP requested. Historic Parrish Street Forum, 108 West Parrish St, Durham. RSVP: bit.ly/2JYX4Qw.
Kids
Preschool Storytime
At The Regulator with Amy Godfrey. Details: Wednesdays, 10:15 a.m. Free. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Thursday, May 3
Book Signings
Baba Prasad, author of ‘NIMBLE: Make Yourself and Your Company Resilient in the Age of Constant Change’
Book discussion. Details: Wednesday, May 3, 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Melanie S. Morrison, author of ‘Murder on Shades Mountain: The Legal Lynching of Willie Peterson and the Struggle for Justice in Jim Crow Birmingham’
Meet the author and book reading. Details: Thursday, May 3, 7-8:30 p.m. Free. Hayti Heritage Center, Great Hall, 804 Old Fayetteville St, Durham. bit.ly/2HIoB8b, 919-683-1709.
Lectures & Discussions
Lunchbox Talk: A Naturalist’s North Carolina: Learning to Love (and Loving to Learn) Our State
Talk with Mike Dunn, NCBG Natural Science Educator. Bring your lunch. Details: Thursday, May 3, 12-1 p.m. Free. NC Botanical Garden Education Center, 100 Old Mason Farm Rd, Chapel Hill. Register: bit.ly/2H8rRIF, 919-962-0522.
Outings
Durham Hand Embroidery Group
Beginners welcome. Bring whatever you are stitching or come to learn the basic techniques. Details: Thursday, May 3, 12:45-2:15 p.m. Free. Emily K. Center, 904 West Chapel Hill St, Durham. jdarby002@nc.rr.com, 919-632-3954.
Meetings
Durham Businesses Against Crime Meeting
Speaker will be Mike Edmunson, Wildlife Game Warden. Details: Thursday, May 3, 8 a.m. Northgate Mall Conference Room, Ruby Tuesday side of mall, lower level, 1058 W. Club Blvd, Durham. bit.ly/2HFwR8Y.
New Hope Audubon Society Monthly Meeting
David Anderson will give a talk on the Birds of Cuba. All are welcome, members and non-members alike. Details: Thursday, May 3, 7-9 p.m. Free. NC Botanical Garden, 100 Old Mason Farm Rd, Chapel Hill.
Friday, May 4
Outings
Orange County Garden Club Expo and Plant Sale
Sun, shade, and native plants sale. The Orange County Master Gardeners and the Hillsborough Garden Club will answer questions. Details: Friday, May 4, 2-6 p.m. Hillsborough Visitor’s Center, 150 E. King St, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2qwpskT.
Saturday, May 5
Community Events
Free Clothing Giveaway at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church
Clothing for men, women, and children will be available to everyone. Details: Saturday, May 5, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, Church Lawn, 2200 S. Alston Ave, Durham. 919-596-2131.
Outings
Orange County Garden Club Expo and Plant Sale
Sun, shade, and native plants sale. The Orange County Master Gardeners and the Hillsborough Garden Club will answer questions. Raffles and educational demonstrations. Details: Saturday, May 5, 8-5 p.m. Hillsborough Visitor’s Center, 150 E. King St, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2qwpskT.
Durham Greek Festival
Food; live entertainment; raffles; shops and boutiques. Rain or shine. Details: Saturday, May 5, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Free admission. St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church, 8306 Hwy 751, Durham. durhamgreekfestival.org.
Doughman X Race
Eat from a local restaurant followed by either a bike ride, a run, and/or an aquatic activity. Details: Saturday, May 5. See website for details and to register: www.doughman.org.
Confluence Natural Area Opening Celebration
Guided hikes; live music; food trucks; beer. Sponsored by the Eno River Association. Details: Saturday, May 5, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. Confluence Natural Area, 4214 Highland Farm Rd, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2vm0Gc5.
Discovering Magic in the Garden: Spring Family Festival
Family-friendly; hands-on activities; crafts; flower art; fairy & gnome home building; Locopops; and more. Rain or shine. Details: Saturday, May 5, 1-4 p.m. $5. NC Botanical Garden Education Center, 100 Old Mason Farm Rd, Chapel Hill. Register: unc.live/2H9lXHl, 919-962-0522.
Preservation Durham 2018 Home Tour
Housing of the late Victorian era. Self-guided tour; each site will have a docent. Proceeds benefit Preservation Durham. Details: Saturday, May 5, 12-4 p.m. $21.50. Chesterfield Building, 701 W. Main St, Durham. Tickets: bit.ly/2qFKrSk.
Canine Field Day at Rock Quarry Park
Enjoy a day in the park with your furry friend. Activities for every dog. Details: Saturday, May 5, 10-11:30 a.m. Free. Rock Quarry Park, 701 Stadium Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2JdpsNJ, 919-560-4355.
Stream Watch with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: Saturday, May 5, 9 a.m. John Kent will lead a volunteer team conducting monthly water quality monitoring at several sites on New Hope Creek. If interested in participating, please contact John at jnkent25@gmail.com.
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: Saturday, May 5, 7:30 a.m. Meet across the entryway road, behind Bojangles at Oak Creek Village Shopping Center, 4600 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd, Durham, for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. New birders and birders of all skill levels are welcome. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. For questions, contact Jim Capel at jim.capel@mindspring.com.
Comments