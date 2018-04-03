Petition opposes Israeli training for Durham police

A campaign from Jewish Voice for Peace calls for the Durham City Council to cut any police ties with Israel, but several local Jewish leaders don't want that to happen.
The Triangle chapter of the group started circulating a "Demilitarize from Durham2Palestine" petition in October. It has more than 1,200 signatures, but the petition does not show if those who signed are from Durham or not.
"We are members of Durham’s community committed to peace and justice from Durham to Palestine," it states. "We want to live in a Durham that ensures true collective safety for all, and so we demand that the City of Durham immediately halt any partnerships that the Durham Police Department has or might enter into with the Israeli Defense Forces and/or the Israel Police."
The Action Network website introduces the petition by claiming "the Israeli Defense Forces and the Israel Police have a long history of violence and harm against Palestinian people and Jews of color."
The "Demilitarize from Durham2Palestine" petition is a campaign of Triangle Jewish Voice for Peace, one of 70 chapters of Jewish Voice for Peace, an organization based in Oakland, California, that is critical of Israeli policy and actions in the West Bank. Also called "Deadly Exchange," the campaign calls for an end to U.S. and Israel police partnerships.
Seven Triangle rabbis signed a letter urging the Durham City Council to reject the petition.
Their letter calls the petition biased and bad policy for Durham and its police department. It was signed by Rabbi Larry Bach of Judea Reform Congregation; Rabbi Zalman Bluming of Chabad of Durham and Chapel Hill; Rabbi Daniel Greyber, Rabbi Jerry Fox and Rabbi Steven Sager of Beth El Synagogue; Rabbi Lucy Dinner of Temple Beth Or and Rabbi Eric Solomon of Beth Meyer Synagogue.
"The rationale for the 'demand' surrounds false and inflammatory claims that Israel international expertise in counter-terrorism is directly linked to bias and racism in the Durham Police Department. To link Israel to white supremacy and other forms of hate speech in the U.S, to insinuate that Israel teaches American police to attack minorities in our country, or that problems in U.S. policing are due to the Israel/Palestinian conflict are insulting and will only serve to demonize Israel and the Jewish people," the rabbis wrote.
"Efforts to delegitimize Israel are a purposeful strategy by some organizations, part of a broader strategy to promote Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions against Israel, and one that is purposefully targeting Durham to accept terrible lies. No evidence exists that sharing best practices on counter-terrorism in society cannot be beneficial to those that listen, reflect and make decisions for their own communities. The events that unfolded in Austin Texas, Parkland, Florida, and many more communities are great reminders that domestic terrorism does exist in the U.S. and can affect anyone and any community."
"As rabbis who serve the majority of Jewish families across the region, and who strive for social justice each and every day, we pray that you will take the time for due diligence before acting," they wrote.
Beth El Synagogue in Durham and Beth Meyer Synagogue in Raleigh are Conservative denominations. Judea Reform Congregation in Durham and Temple Beth Or in Raleigh are Reform. Chabad of Durham and Chapel Hill is a Chabad group that holds services and events in both Durham and Chapel Hill, serving UNC and Duke students.
Jill Madsen, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Durham-Chapel Hill, also emailed Mayor Steve Schewel on behalf of the federation. "This is a deeply complicated issue that stirs many strong emotions," Madsen wrote, adding that she hoped a decision would not be based "on the simplified portrayal of a complex political situation that is Israel, but rather based on what benefits such a partnership may bring to Durham." She also offered to meet with Schewel.
Of more than a dozen emails sent to the mayor and council members in support or opposed to the petition, only Schewel has responded via his city email. Schewel thanked residents for writing and said he would keep their ideas and views "in mind as we deliberate."
Schewel is a member of Judea Reform Congregation.
On Durham Police Chief Cerelyn "C.J." Davis' resume, she notes her work on the Atlanta Police Department force launching the Atlanta Police Leadership Institute, which graduated 200 upper rank and file leaders in partnership with Georgia State University. Her resume also includes that she "established the APLI International Exchange program coordinating all aspects of Israeli exchange and curriculum for annual Atlanta Police visit, and coordinates annual APD Command delegations to Israel."
The Durham Police Department did not respond to a request for comment by deadline.
Jewish Voices for Peace has asked the council to pass a resolution in support of the "Demilitarize Durham2Palestine" campaign. A proposed resolution is not on the agenda for the council's work session on Thursday, but Peter Reitzes, an opponent of the petition, said he was told people on both sides of the issue may speak at the meeting.
