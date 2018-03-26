Durham leaders support youth protests that build on Black Lives Matter momentum

Youth-led protests against gun violence that "build on the momentum of Black Lives Matter" are supported by the Durham County Board of Commissioners.
At its meeting Monday night, the commissioners passed a resolution "in support of local youth-led efforts calling for state and national action to prevent gun violence in schools and communities nationwide."
"Every child deserves to learn in a school that is safe and adults must do more to protect our students and schools from gun violence," the resolution states. "Young people in our community are taking the lead, in solidarity with Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in calling for action by state and national leaders and asking that adults listen and follow their lead."
Seventeen people were murdered by a gunman at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Feb. 14. High school students have led walk outs and protests nationwide, most recently the March For Our Lives protest on March 24.
The media attention given to white teenagers who survived the Florida school shooting compared to African-American youth in the Black Lives Matter movement has been criticized.
But the Durham commissioners recognize that the current youth-led movement against gun violence builds on momentum of those who have gone before: specifically "Black Lives Matter, the Dream Defenders, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, [Gabrielle] Giffords and other efforts to amplify the majority of voices who support sensible gun control legislation in the U.S."
Commissioners Chair Wendy Jacobs wore a button with the words "Coalition to Stop Gun Violence" and the image of a line drawn through an AR-15 rifle.
"We’ve seen incredible leadership and inspiration in young people here, in D.C. and across the nation," Jacobs said. "We can certainly support the vision they’ve had that we as adults have not been able to provide."
Commissioner Brenda Howerton, who read the resolution aloud, said that she heard one of the youth at a March For Our Lives protest on March 24 say that they "want as young people to thrive together and not die together."
