Thousands gather at CCB Plaza for March For Our Lives rally ... Developing

A crowd of perhaps 2,000 protesters filled CCB Plaza in downtown Durham shortly before noon Saturday, joining more than 800 local protests around the nation in conjunction with the national Washington, D.C., “March for Our Lives” rally.
The protesters are demanding that students’ lives and safety become a priority and that the U.S. end gun violence and mass shootings in our schools.
The protests are a reaction to the deadly Parkland, Florida high school shooting on Valentine’s Day that left 17 students and adults dead and more wounded.
The Durham march began at noon and continues until 2 p.m.
Never miss a local story.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Joe Johnson: 919-419-6678, @JEJ_HSNews
Comments