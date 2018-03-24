A crowd of perhaps 2,000 protesters gathers at CCB Plaza in downtown Durham shortly before noon Saturday to participate in Durham’s “March for Our Lives” protest against violence in schools and demanding stricter gun safety rules.
Thousands gather at CCB Plaza for March For Our Lives rally ... Developing

By Joe Johnson

March 24, 2018 12:21 PM

A crowd of perhaps 2,000 protesters filled CCB Plaza in downtown Durham shortly before noon Saturday, joining more than 800 local protests around the nation in conjunction with the national Washington, D.C., “March for Our Lives” rally.

The protesters are demanding that students’ lives and safety become a priority and that the U.S. end gun violence and mass shootings in our schools.

The protests are a reaction to the deadly Parkland, Florida high school shooting on Valentine’s Day that left 17 students and adults dead and more wounded.

The Durham march began at noon and continues until 2 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

