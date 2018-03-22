Bernie Sanders' visit to Duke now set for April 19

Bernie Sanders is coming to Duke University after all.

The Independent U.S. Senator from Vermont and the Rev. William J. Barber II, former leader of the N.C. NAACP, will share the stage at Duke Chapel on Thursday, April 19. Their talk on race and the economy originally was scheduled for January but congressional obligations kept Sanders in Washington and the event had to be rescheduled.

Sanders and Barber are calling their discussion “The Enduring Challenge of a Moral Economy: 50 Years After Dr. King Challenged Racism, Poverty, and Militarism.”

Duke Chapel Dean Luke A. Powery will moderate the discussion.

Tickets are required for entry.

All tickets issued for the Jan. 19 appearance, including those being held at the Duke Box Office, will be honored for the rescheduled event. Duke will not issue any new tickets.

Free parking is available in the Bryan Center Parking Garage at 125 Science Drive, with overflow parking in the Chemistry Lot at the intersection of Towerview Road and Circuit Drive. ADA parking is available in the Bryan Center surface lot. Public parking will not be available in front of the chapel and access to Chapel Drive will be limited around the time of the event.

For those who are unable to attend, the chapel’s website will stream the discussion live.

The event was to be part of Duke’s 2018 Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemoration and Duke Chapel’s Bridge Panel series, which seeks to connect people from disparate walks of life to discover shared pathways toward the community of God.

“In joining with others to begin organizing the Poor People’s Campaign 50 years ago, Dr. King was working out of a Christian conviction that racial equity, economic justice and peace among nations were interrelated issues — and all matters of faith,” Powery said. “Through this public conversation, we have an opportunity to bring together the insights of a preacher and a politician on the present-day work toward a just, moral economy.”

Barber presently is a national co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign. Their aim is to address systemic racism, poverty, the war economy, ecological devastation and the nation’s morality. He is also the president and senior lecturer of Repairers of the Breach, a nonprofit organization that seeks to build a moral agenda. An alumnus of Duke Divinity School, Barber is the pastor of Greenleaf Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Goldsboro, North Carolina.

Sanders ran for the 2016 Democratic nomination for president. He focused on policy issues that included universal health care, free tuition at public universities and a $15-per-hour minimum wage. He first was elected to public office in 1981 as mayor of Burlington, Vermont, and has since served 16 years in the U.S. House of Representatives and 11 years in the U.S. Senate.

Joe Johnson: 919-419-6678, @JEJ_HSNews