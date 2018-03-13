Thinking of drinking "raw water"? Why health experts say beware.

Levi Hayes Jr. and Carolyn Hayes fill up bottles of water at the Healing Springs at God's Acre on Friday, Dec. 5, 2014, in Blackville, S.C. People have thought the natural springs have supernatural healing powers ever since four gravely wounded British soldiers recovered after drinking from them in 1781. Recently, entrepreneurs have begun bottling untreated spring water, sometimes called "raw water," for sale. Jeffrey Collins AP