You can’t stop the music: downtown Durham drummers get city blessing

And the drums play on.

Durham City Council has come up with a solution to drummers in Durham Central Park on summer evenings. They changed the noise ordinance.

Batala Durham samba reggae drumming group will get to resume rehearsals on summer Mondays without interruption this time.

At its meeting Monday night, the council amended its noise ordinance to allow unamplified musical performances at the park from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

It all started this past summer, when Batala’s regular rehearsals at Durham Central Park were also performances, drawing fans to the park field to listen to them play. But a resident of the new luxury Liberty Warehouse Apartments nearby kept calling the police to complain about the noise.

The police came, government officials got involved and in the end the police were told to simply document the complaint and not interfere with Batala’s rehearsals. Fall arrived, rehearsals went inside and the issue was tabled until now.

Liberty Warehouse used to be a tobacco warehouse, with only part of its brick perimeter incorporated into the apartment building’s design.

Batala Durham’s drum rehearsals at Durham Central Park last summer drew complaints. The city council amended its noise ordinance so Batala and other musical performances can play in the evening. Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan dvaughan@heraldsun.com

City attorney Patrick Baker said the creation of city-owned Durham Central Park was the product of a substantial public-private partnership intended to “create a lively public space that would serve as a catalyst to rejuvenate the surrounding former tobacco warehouse district. It was always anticipated that DCP would provide a place for community gatherings, picnics, concerts and public arts.”

Over the past decade, the Durham Farmers’ Market has become a destination for hundreds of people on Saturday mornings. After the farmers’ market came the city skateboard park, The Leaf art installation and a playground. And then Liberty Warehouse Apartments opened in early 2017.

Baker suggested the amendment allow for umamplied noise until 8 p.m., but after hearing from Central Park and Batala, revised the amendment to extend to 9 p.m. Batala rehearsals end about 8:30 p.m.

Justin Anderson-Pomeroy, co-founder of Batala, said that with the continued development around Durham Central Park, they need to sort of stake out some of the areas in Durham that people meet and congregate where they can be creative and artistic.

The city’s Environmental Affairs Board will look at revising the noise ordinance again to include other areas that are like Durham Central Park.

In the meantime, Batala is good to go for drum practice.

“I look forward to rehearsing in the park again Monday nights,” Anderson-Pomeroy said. They start back up in May.