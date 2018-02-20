How Durham is trying to get affordable housing at light rail stops

Durham leaders wants affordable housing near proposed light rail stops, so they’re offering developers more incentives. But they’re not sure it will work.
At their meeting Monday night, the Durham City Council voted to offer interim bonuses for affordable housing in compact neighborhoods near Durham-Orange Light Rail stops. The amendment passed by the council revises existing regulatory incentives for affordable housing in planned transit areas. The bonus is to make voluntary inclusion of affordable housing more attractive to private developers.
A two-person household with a 60 percent average median income (AMI) in Durham makes $33,940 annually, so they could afford $750 per month for housing. Housing is considered affordable if it doesn’t cost more than 30 percent of household income.
Compact neighborhoods at Durham light trail stops are Patterson Place, South Square, Erwin Road, Ninth Street, Leigh Village and Alston Avenue.
Never miss a local story.
In 2015, City Council and County Commissioners passed a resolution supporting affordable housing in planned transit station areas on the proposed Durham-Orange Light Rail Transit line. The resolution’s goal was that at least 15 percent of housing units within a half-mile of the light rail transit stations be for residents will incomes less than 60 percent AMI.
Jim Svara of the Coalition for Affordable Housing and Transit called the interim bonuses an important step forward in expanding affordable housing in Durham. He said the developers get significant benefits while the community benefits from the addition of new affordable units.
“These lower income persons need access to light rail,” Svara said. “Access to stations should not be an amenity reserved for high income persons.”
City-county planner Hannah Jacobson told the council that 70 percent AMI housing bonuses would give them a better chance with developers, but the city-county resolution calls for 60 percent AMI housing at the transit stops.
“Will developers desire to take advantage? Of course this is something we’ll find out,” Mayor Steve Schewel said.
Council member Mark-Anthony Middleton asked the Coalition for Affordable Housing and Transit and residents to stay engaged and send their ideas in case the density bonuses don’t work.
Council member DeDreana Freeman was the sole negative vote on the density bonuses. She said she wants to believe the 60 percent AMI will work for the bonuses, but thinks the 70 percent AMI would work.
The interim bonuses, which are starting while a longterm plan is being developed, expands on the existing incentive that offers developers three more market rate units for every one unit of affordable housing they build. The enhanced bonus passed by the City Council will also give developers a density of 75 units per acre and waive parking requirements. Height restrictions would also be increased, depending on its proximity to urban and suburban neighborhood tiers.
The bonuses will be given a year to see if they attract developers. If they don’t, the council will revisit the idea.
Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan: 919-419-6563, @dawnbvaughan
Comments