‘Why are you trying to ruin football?’ Duke University tackles head trauma

In this Nov. 22, 1992, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs' Tom Sims, rear left, Chris Martin, rear right, and Joe Phillips, right, tackle Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Warren during an NFL football game in Seattle. In 2013 five former Chiefs players sued the team, claiming it hid the risks of head injuries. The plaintiffs were Leonard Griffin, Chris Martin (and his wife), Joe Phillips, Alexander Louis Cooper and Kevin Porter. All said they were suffering from brain damage, specifically chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE. Bill Chan AP