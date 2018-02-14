Who’s running for office in Durham so far

Candidates for Durham’s elected offices started filing on Monday. While there are a few newcomers so far, most are incumbents seeking re-election.
Here’s who has filed as of Tuesday night:
General Assembly
With longtime politician H.M. “Mickey” Michaux, 87, not seeking reelection, candidate Zack Hawkins is hoping to fill his seat in the N.C. House. Hawkins, a former Durham Public Schools teacher, is endorsed by Michaux. Hawkins is seeking the District 31 seat.
Incumbent Marcia Morey (D) filed for the District 30 House seat. Incumbent Mary Ann Black (D) filed for the District 29 seat.
And Robert T. Reives II filed to run for the District 54 seat. Reives lives in Goldston. All other candidates for the General Assembly so far are Durham residents.
In the N.C. Senate, Floyd McKissick Jr. (D) is running for re-election to his District 20 seat. Incumbent Mike Woodard (D) is running for re-election to his District 22 seat.
View the new state Senate district maps.
Durham School Board
Three school board incumbents — Chairman Mike Lee (District 1) and board members Matt Sears (District 3) and Natalie Beyer (District 4) — have all filed for re-election.
School board member Bettina Umstead (District 2), who was appointed to board in October 2016 to complete the term of former member Sendolo Diaminah after he stepped down in August 2016, is also seeking election.
Two challengers have stepped forward since the filing period opened Monday, Feb. 12.
Antonio Jones, 37, a finance management analyst at Duke University, has filed for election to the District 4 seat held by Beyer.
Jones was featured in a story published by The Herald-Sun last July discussing the importance of the next superintendent selected to lead the Durham Public Schools.
Pebbles Lindsay-Lucas, a Durham Public Schools parent who co-chairs the Education Committee of the Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People, is challenging Lee in District 1.
Durham County Sheriff
Mike Andrews is seeking re-election. He’s being challenged by Clarence Birkhead. Both are Democrats.
District Attorney
Roger Echols (D) filed Tuesday to run for re-election to Durham County district attorney. So far he has no challengers.
Durham County Clerk of Superior Court
Archie Smith, who lives in Rougemont.
Congress
U.S. Rep. David Price (D) filed for re-election to District 4. Roger W. Allison (R) is running for the District 1 U.S. House seat.
The filing period closes Feb. 28 at noon.
Look up your voting district and polling places: dconc.gov/government/departments-a-e/board-of-elections.
THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED AS CANDIDATES FILE FOR OFFICE
