Durham County

Durham suspect arrested, charged in shootings in 2015 and 2017

By Joe Johnson

jjohnson@heraldsun.com

February 10, 2018 02:41 PM

DURHAM

A Durham man wanted in connection with shooting two people in the last two years has been apprehended.

Jarius_Ensley
Jairus Enlsey
Durham County Sheriff’s Office

Jairus Ensley was arrested last month in Johnston County by the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

Ensley is accused of shooting a 31-year-old man in the stomach during an argument in the 800 block of Ridgeway Avenue August 2015, according to a news release. He was charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting injury in that shooting in that incident, police said.

Ensley also is charged with shooting and robbing a man on Dec. 22, 2017, near the intersection of West Main and Hicks streets, police said.

Ensley had been held in the Johnston County jail but now is being held in the Durham County jail in lieu of $1.5 million bail.

Joe Johnson: 919-419-6678, @JEJ_HSNews

