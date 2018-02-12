Schools are fighting to end bias in identifying gifted students. But is it working?

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:14 Durham Police Department's big hearts deliver little hats to Duke Pause 0:12 Watch: Scrabble players compete at Duke to support cancer victims 0:37 Watch: Beth El Synagogue congregation moves Torah to temporary home at Trinity Presbyterian Church 1:43 What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season? 0:31 Durham Mayor Bill Bell leaves office after four decades as city, county leader 2:24 Gov. Roy Cooper on why this section of I-85 is now the John H. Franklin Highway 0:43 Durham County jail opens mental health pod 0:43 Durham County jail opens mental health pod 0:42 Something smells in South Durham 0:55 Demonstrators stop traffic in downtown Durham to protest jail deaths Video Link copy Embed Code copy

In North Carolina public schools, low-income children who score at the top level on end-of-grade math tests aren't getting an equal chance at gifted classes, a News & Observer/Charlotte Observer investigation reveals. In this video, we explain how that affects the students' future. Patrick Gleason, Sohail Al-Jamea, Rachel Wise, Travis Long

