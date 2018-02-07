2nd Durham deputy in as many weeks arrested, charged with DWI

A deputy with the Durham County Sheriff’s Office “separated” from the DCSO Wednesday after an arrest for driving while impaired Monday night in Orange County.
The action marks the second time in recent weeks that a Durham deputy has run afoul of DWI laws.
The N.C. State Highway Patrol arrested 28-year-old deputy Joshua Holland Monday for speeding in Orange County, WTVD reported. Officials said Holland was driving erratically and going roughly 101 mph in a 65 mph zone.
The Durham Sheriff’s Office said Holland “was on administrative leave without pay pending the outcome of an internal investigation,” according to a statement from DCSO spokeswoman Tamara Gibbs. “He separated from the Agency on February 7, 2018. Mr. Holland was off duty and in his personal vehicle at the time of his traffic offense in Orange County. It’s our understanding the Highway Patrol is investigating.”
No further description — such as termination or resignation — was given for Holland’s “separation.”
Last week, a Durham County sheriff’s deputy was charged with DWI after he backed a Sheriff’s Office vehicle into a tractor-trailer. Deputy Ryan LaDuke, a six-year veteran of the Durham County Sheriff’s Office, was charged with DWI after his coworkers investigated a 2 p.m. traffic accident at the intersection of Geer Street and Midland Terrace, the sheriff’s office said.
The tractor-trailer was parked and unoccupied, the sheriff’s office said.
LaDuke was placed on administrative leave without pay. He remained on administrative leave Wednesday pending the results of the DCSO internal investigation, Gibbs said.
Cliff Bellamy: 919-419-6744, @CliffBellamy1
Comments