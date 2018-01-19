Driver killed in tow truck wreck on Miami Boulevard in Durham

A tow truck driver was reported killed Friday morning in a wreck on North Miami Boulevard.
A tow truck driver, who was reportedly hauling an SUV on North Miami Boulevard, lost control of his truck shortly after 10 a.m. near the intersection with Robinhood Road, Durham police spokeswoman Kammie Michael said.
The truck ran off the road and hit a tree, killing the driver. ABC11 reports the driver was crushed when the SUV he was hauling was pushed into the cab of the truck during the wreck.
Michael said North Miami Boulevard is closed between Greenbriar and Juniper Street at this time. Durham police are investigating.
Never miss a local story.
The story will be updated as more information is available.
Joe Johnson: 919-419-6678, @JEJ_HSNews
Tammy Grubb: 919-829-8926, @TammyGrubb
Comments