Durham County

Driver killed in tow truck wreck on Miami Boulevard in Durham

By Joe Johnson And Tammy Grubb

jjohnson@heraldsun.com

tgrubb@heraldsun.com

January 19, 2018 10:54 AM

DURHAM

A tow truck driver was reported killed Friday morning in a wreck on North Miami Boulevard.

A tow truck driver, who was reportedly hauling an SUV on North Miami Boulevard, lost control of his truck shortly after 10 a.m. near the intersection with Robinhood Road, Durham police spokeswoman Kammie Michael said.

The truck ran off the road and hit a tree, killing the driver. ABC11 reports the driver was crushed when the SUV he was hauling was pushed into the cab of the truck during the wreck.

Michael said North Miami Boulevard is closed between Greenbriar and Juniper Street at this time. Durham police are investigating.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The story will be updated as more information is available.

Joe Johnson: 919-419-6678, @JEJ_HSNews

Tammy Grubb: 919-829-8926, @TammyGrubb

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: Scrabble players compete at Duke to support cancer victims

    More than 50 people spent the weekend of Jan. 12-14 playing Scrabble at Duke University Hospital to benefit the Duke Pediatric Bone Marrow Transplant Family Support Program.

Watch: Scrabble players compete at Duke to support cancer victims

Watch: Scrabble players compete at Duke to support cancer victims 0:12

Watch: Scrabble players compete at Duke to support cancer victims
Watch: Beth El Synagogue congregation moves Torah to temporary home at Trinity Presbyterian Church 0:37

Watch: Beth El Synagogue congregation moves Torah to temporary home at Trinity Presbyterian Church
What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season? 1:43

What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season?

View More Video