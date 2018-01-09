Protesters brought it down. You could help decide the Confederate monument’s future.

More Videos

What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season? 1:43

What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season?

Pause
Durham Mayor Bill Bell leaves office after four decades as city, county leader 0:31

Durham Mayor Bill Bell leaves office after four decades as city, county leader

Gov. Roy Cooper on why this section of I-85 is now the John H. Franklin Highway 2:24

Gov. Roy Cooper on why this section of I-85 is now the John H. Franklin Highway

Durham County jail opens mental health pod 0:43

Durham County jail opens mental health pod

Durham County jail opens mental health pod 0:43

Durham County jail opens mental health pod

Something smells in South Durham 0:42

Something smells in South Durham

Demonstrators stop traffic in downtown Durham to protest jail deaths 0:55

Demonstrators stop traffic in downtown Durham to protest jail deaths

Durham's Gregson Street 'can opener' claims another victim 3:28

Durham's Gregson Street 'can opener' claims another victim

What a Durham City Council candidate thinks about downtown 1:14

What a Durham City Council candidate thinks about downtown

Durham City Council candidate's Hayti connection 0:56

Durham City Council candidate's Hayti connection

  • With a tow strap, protesters pull Confederate statue to the ground

    Video: A ladder and tow strap were used to swiftly pull a Confederate statue to the ground during an ‘Emergency Durham Protest’ at the old Durham County Courthouse in response to the violent protests Saturday in Charlottesville, on Monday, Aug. 14.

Video: A ladder and tow strap were used to swiftly pull a Confederate statue to the ground during an ‘Emergency Durham Protest’ at the old Durham County Courthouse in response to the violent protests Saturday in Charlottesville, on Monday, Aug. 14. Casey Toth ctoth@heraldsun.com
Video: A ladder and tow strap were used to swiftly pull a Confederate statue to the ground during an ‘Emergency Durham Protest’ at the old Durham County Courthouse in response to the violent protests Saturday in Charlottesville, on Monday, Aug. 14. Casey Toth ctoth@heraldsun.com

Durham County

Protesters brought it down. You could help decide the Confederate monument’s future.

By Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan

dvaughan@heraldsun.com

January 09, 2018 12:25 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

DURHAM

In the wake of protesters toppling Durham’s Confederate soldier statue and other cities removing them, city and county leaders are starting a Durham Public Monuments Commission.

North Carolina state law prevents cities from removing Confederate statues from public property. On Aug. 14, 2017, Durham protesters pulled down the Confederate soldier statue in front of the Durham County Administration Building, which is an old courthouse. The statue was placed there in 1924. The base of the monument remains.

The 12-member monuments commission will have five members appointed by the Durham City Council, five members appointed by the Durham County Board of Commissioners and co-chairs appointed by Mayor Steve Schewel and Commissioners Chair Wendy Jacobs.

The commission will have until the end of 2018 to recommend what Durham should do with the toppled statue. It will also inventory all public monuments, memorials and murals. And members will recommend what Durham people, events and locations are missing from Durham’s historical narrative.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

N.C. Central University students Gary Bush, Dominique Walker and Kevin Jeter shared study results with elected leaders Tuesday. The NCCU students found a majority of those surveyed wanted Confederate monuments removed completely from public spaces.

The students recommend that no public money be used to restore or maintain the Confederate monument. The students will expand their survey to more people and across Durham at the request of the commissioners. Bush, Walker and Jeter were also encouraged to apply for the monuments commission.

City Council member DeDreana Freeman said the commission should reflect gender, race and ethnic diversity.

Commissioner James Hill said he’d like someone on the commission to be a supporter of keeping Confederate mouments, and wants to hear them defend commemorating the taking up of arms to keep people enslaved.

NCCU students wanted the commission to be renamed committee to reflect representation of the entire Durham community. Commissioner Ellen Reckhow agreed it should be called a committee. Others said it could also be named a task force.

By the end of February, city and county leaders will finalize the framework for the commission and application process. Then Schewel and Jacobs will appoint co-chairs. The application process will be held in the spring, and then the first meeting of the commission or task force will be held this summer.

Jacobs recommended the group complete its work by the end of this year, with a final report and recommendations presented to a Joint City-County Committee meeting in December.

Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan: 919-419-6563, @dawnbvaughan

About the statue

The Confederate soldier statue toppled during a demonstration Aug. 14, 2017, was installed outside the then Durham County Courthouse on May 10, 1924.

Some 60 elderly Confederate veterans gathered to witness the unveiling. Hundreds packed themselves inside the courthouse, which was decked out in Confederate flags, to celebrate the “heroes in gray” and the bronze statue, paid for with a special local tax the state legislature had approved.

The veterans cried with “happiness and pride” as they saw the statue, a “perpetuation of their memory and their deeds,” The Durham Morning Herald reported.

In October 2017, three months after demonstrators toppled the statue, the Durham County Board of Commissioners sent a letter to District Attorney Roger Echols estimating the statue’s monetary value, but also stating it has “no moral value.”

Commissioners estimated the statue was worth $23,789 and replacing it would cost $28,000.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season? 1:43

What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season?

Pause
Durham Mayor Bill Bell leaves office after four decades as city, county leader 0:31

Durham Mayor Bill Bell leaves office after four decades as city, county leader

Gov. Roy Cooper on why this section of I-85 is now the John H. Franklin Highway 2:24

Gov. Roy Cooper on why this section of I-85 is now the John H. Franklin Highway

Durham County jail opens mental health pod 0:43

Durham County jail opens mental health pod

Durham County jail opens mental health pod 0:43

Durham County jail opens mental health pod

Something smells in South Durham 0:42

Something smells in South Durham

Demonstrators stop traffic in downtown Durham to protest jail deaths 0:55

Demonstrators stop traffic in downtown Durham to protest jail deaths

Durham's Gregson Street 'can opener' claims another victim 3:28

Durham's Gregson Street 'can opener' claims another victim

What a Durham City Council candidate thinks about downtown 1:14

What a Durham City Council candidate thinks about downtown

Durham City Council candidate's Hayti connection 0:56

Durham City Council candidate's Hayti connection

  • What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season?

    Young patients at Duke Children's Hospital remind us all what's important in life when talking about what makes them happy this holiday season.

What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season?

View More Video