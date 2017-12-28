Duke student dies while on semester break

A Duke student from Middletown, Delaware has died, according to an email released by the school.
Larry Moneta, vice president for student affairs at Duke, sent an email Wednesday announcing the death of Alex McIlvaine. He was a senior history major and previously sports director of Duke Student Broadcasting, according to his LinkedIn page
Moneta said details of Mcllvaine’s death were unknown.
The family will be holding a memorial service on Sunday at 1 p.m. at St. Andrews School in Middletown, Del.
“This is a tragic loss for the McIlvaine family, for Alex’s friends and for the entire Duke community,” Moneta said, according to the Duke Chronicle. “I look forward to your safe return to campus and ask that you join me in keeping the McIlvaine family in your thoughts.”
