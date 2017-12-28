Police investigate Durham’s 24th homicide of 2017

A Durham man was shot and killed Thursday, becoming the 24th homicide in Durham, according to police.
Durham police responded to a shooting call in the 1200 block of Wabash Street at 12:55 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot lying in front of an apartment building in the McDougald Terrace complex. He was identified as Omeja Glenn. He was taken to the hospital, where he died a short time later, police said.
No suspect has been identified and no charges have been filed.
Anyone with information is asked to call Durham police at (919) 560-4118 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
Glenn’s death was the 24th homicide out of a total of 28 killings in the city in 2017 and one in Durham County. Four of the homicides were deemed self-defense.
Joe Johnson: 919-419-6678, @JEJ_HSNews
