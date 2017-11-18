Durham County

Police investigating shooting on East Weaver Street that leaves man dead

By Joe Johnson

November 18, 2017 09:37 AM

DURHAM

A man who was shot early Saturday morning on East Weaver Street died, according to Durham police.

Durham police are investigating the shooting in the 3000 block of E. Weaver Street that left the 30-year-old man dead. It is the 24th homicide in Durham this year, including one fatal officer-involved shooting, according to Durham police.

Police were called at about 3:15 a.m. Saturday morning. When they arrived, they located the deceased man with multiple gun shot wounds.

Investigators said the shooting was not random. They have not arrested any suspects in the case, yet.

This is at least the third shooting in Durham this week, including two fatal incidents, that police are investigating.

A man and a were shot on Dallas Street Thursday as they attempted a home invasion. A few hours earlier, 16-year-old Torry Trueluck was gunned down near the intersection of Liberty and Elizabeth streets. Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that left another man dead inside a vehicle near the intersection of Denver Avenue and Hoyle Street at about the same time as the Trueluck shooting.

Anyone with information about the Weaver Street shooting is asked to call Investigator E. Ortiz at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29337 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

Joe Johnson: 919-419-6678, @JEJ_HSNews

