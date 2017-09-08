One of the Duke Life Flight helicopters crashed on Friday in Perquimans County.
Durham County

Even in heartbreak, area first responders offer quick tribute to Duke helicopter crew

By Joe Johnson

jjohnson@heraldsun.com

September 08, 2017 7:55 PM

DURHAM

The news about the Duke University Health System helicopter crash swept through the tight-knit public safety community on Friday.

Many area public safety agencies took to social media to express their sorrow and heartbreak after learning that four colleagues died in the Perquimans County crash. The helicopter crashed just before noon on its way back from Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City.

 
Post by Durham County Emergency Medical Services.
 
Post by Hillsborough Police Department.
 
Post by Durham Fire Department.
 
Post by Carrboro Fire-Rescue Department.
 
Post by Roxboro Police Department.

[Duke Life Flight helicopter crashes, killing 4, in eastern NC]

Officials with Duke University Health System held a press conference late Friday afternoon to announce that their remaining helicopter service was being suspended while the crash was being investigated.

Joe Johnson: 919-419-6678, @JEJ_HSNews

