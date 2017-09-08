Even in heartbreak, area first responders offer quick tribute to Duke helicopter crew

The news about the Duke University Health System helicopter crash swept through the tight-knit public safety community on Friday.
Many area public safety agencies took to social media to express their sorrow and heartbreak after learning that four colleagues died in the Perquimans County crash. The helicopter crashed just before noon on its way back from Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City.
Officials with Duke University Health System held a press conference late Friday afternoon to announce that their remaining helicopter service was being suspended while the crash was being investigated.
Joe Johnson: 919-419-6678, @JEJ_HSNews
