Daybook for Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017 - Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017

Sunday, Sept. 3
Outings
Labor Day Weekend Food Truck Rodeo
Live music from Wood Robinson’s New Formal. Rain or shine. Details: Sunday, Sept. 3, Noon-4 p.m. Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St, Durham. http://bit.ly/1wZO1Gy.
Monday, Sept. 4
Outings
Punchline Open Mic
Details: Monday, Sept. 4., 8 p.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Lincoln High Class of 1966 Reunion
The Class of 1966 will honor The Marching “Mighty Tigers,” the pride and joy of the community. The two living band directors, four living drum majors and eight lifetime achievement award winners will be honored. All band members from 1951 to 1966 have been requested to attend. Details: Monday, Sept. 4, 2 p.m. Northside Elementary School, Gym-Cafe, 350 Caldwell St, Chapel Hill. Info: Clayton Weaver, 443-838-4155.
Tuesday, Sept. 5
Kids
Kids Stories and Songs
Details: Tuesdays, 10:45-11:30 a.m. Free. Johnny’s Gone Fishing, 901 W. Main St, Carrboro. www.johnnysgonefishing.com, 919-932-5070.
Outings
Needlework Group
Group that creates knitted and crocheted items for charities. Details: Tuesdays, 1-2:30 p.m. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room A, 100 Library Dr, Chapel Hill. More information: schectman at gmail.com, or see Facebook group "Chapel Hill Charity Knitting and Crochet."
Wednesday, Sept. 6
Kids
Preschool Storytime
At The Regulator with Amy Godfrey. Details: Wednesdays, 10:15 a.m. Free. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Book Signings
Mary Otto, author of "Teeth: The Story of Beauty, Inequality, and the Struggle for Oral Health in America"
Details: Wednesday, Sept. 6, 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St, Durham. http://bit.ly/2v7zkB5, 919-286-2700.
Community Events
Durham Belt Line Master Plan Visioning Workshop
An open house-style meeting where participants are invited to stop in at any time to participate in activities designed to generate ideas, discuss concerns and review trends in downtown trails, greenways and linear parks. Details: Wednesday, Sept. 6, 4-7 p.m. Durham Armory, 212 Foster St, Durham. http://bit.ly/2vflayF, 919-560-4366.
Mayor Up! A Conversation on Policing
Mayoral Candidate Forums where the Durham voting public will have a chance to question the candidates. Details: Wednesday, Sept. 6, 7 p.m. Free; open to the public. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. http://bit.ly/2if2oW1.
Board of Elections Panel Discussion
A panel discussion with the Board of Elections directors from Chatham, Durham and Orange Counties. Sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Orange, Durham and Chatham Counties. Come at noon with a brown-bag lunch, beverages will be provided. Details: Wednesday, Sept. 6, 12:30 p.m. Free; open to the public. Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Dr, Chapel Hill. www.lwvodc.org.
Outings
Wellness Wednesdays - Why is Sitting Up Straight So Hard?
Sponsored by Center of Motion. Part of the Southern Village Wellness Wednesdays. Details: Wednesday, Sept. 6, 4-5 p.m. Free. Southern Village, 15-501 South, Chapel Hill. http://bit.ly/2wnVmnx.
Thursday, Sept. 7
Book Signings
Barak Richman, author of "Stateless Commerce: The Diamond Network and the Persistence of Relational Exchange"
Details: Thursday, Sept. 7, 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St, Durham. http://bit.ly/2v7LrxX, 919-286-2700.
Community Events
How to be Water Smart in the Triangle
Learn from experts about nature-based solutions to water challenges facing us in the Triangle. See local green stormwater projects, followed by presentations about innovative approaches to water management. Details: Thursday, Sept. 7, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. Watts Elementary School, 700 Watts St, Durham. http://bit.ly/2vPpSqO, 812-584-8151.
MBA from UNC Information Session
Learn how to earn an online MBA from UNC. Alumni and current students will attend to answer questions and explain their own experiences in the program. Food and drinks will be provided. Details: Thursday, Sept. 7, 7-9 p.m. Free. Nana's, 2514 University Dr, Durham.
Outings
New Hope Audubon Society Monthly Meeting
Potluck opening meeting featuring all desserts; please bring a dessert to share. No charge for admission; all are welcome. Details: Thursday, Sept. 7, 7:30-9:30 p.m. NC Botanical Garden, Reeves Auditorium, 100 Old Mason Farm Rd, Chapel Hill.
Friday, Sept. 8
Lecture
Reducing Inequality Through Dynamic Complementarity: Evidence from Head Start and Public School Spending
Rucker Johnson will compare the adult outcomes for children who were differentially exposed to policy-induced changes in preschool spending (Head Start) and school-finance-reform-induced changes in public K12 school spending. Details: Friday, Sept. 8, 3-4:30 p.m. Free. Rubenstein Hall, Duke University, 302 Towerview Dr, Durham. http://bit.ly/2vYJubr.
Book Signings
Jenny Zervakis, author of "The Complete Strange Growths, 1991-1997"
Details: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St, Durham. http://bit.ly/2v7J7XU, 919-286-2700.
Outings
YOLO Karaoke
Details: Friday, Sept. 8, 10 p.m. $3. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Russell Wagoner Charity Softball Tournament
Sponsored by Orange Congregations In Mission. Concessions will be available and proceeds will support the programs of Orange Congregations In Mission. Details: Friday, Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m. Cedar Grove Park, 5800 Hwy 86 North, Cedar Grove.
Saturday, Sept. 9
Book Signings
Andre Vann, author of "African Americans of Durham County"
Details: Saturday, Sept. 9, 3 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St, Durham. http://bit.ly/2wh2uCO, 919-286-2700.
Jamie DeMent, author of “The Farmhouse Chef: Recipes & Stories from My Carolina Farm”
Small bites using recipes from book will be served, along with drinks. Details: Saturday, Sept. 9, 5:30-7:30 p.m. SEEDS, 706 Gilbert St, Durham. RSVP http://bit.ly/2wJMWqn.
Frank Hyman: The Neo-Confederates Don't Know Their History
Frank Hyman’s essay “The Confederacy Was a Con Job on White People and Still Is” can be found online in over a dozen newspapers. Join the discussion and learn how to counter their alternative facts. Details: Saturday, Sept. 9, 2-3:30 p.m. Free. North Regional Library, Meeting Room, 221 Milton Rd, Durham. http://bit.ly/2wQzgYg, 919-560-0231.
Outings
Friends of the Durham Library Book Sale
Accepts cash, checks, and credit cards. Details: Saturday, Sept. 9, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Northgate Mall, Suite 252, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. http://bit.ly/2hnCv5S.
Golf Tournament to Benefit Special Olympics
Sponsored by The Hillsborough Police Department. Rain or shine; shotgun start; four-player “captain’s choice” format. Prizes awarded. Details: Saturday, Sept. 9, 8 a.m. $50 per player. Shamrock Golf Course, 1722 Shamrock Dr, Burlington. http://bit.ly/2vgkQlB, 919-296-9542.
Russell Wagoner Charity Softball Tournament
Sponsored by Orange Congregations In Mission. Concessions will be available and proceeds will support the programs of Orange Congregations In Mission. Details: Saturday, Sept. 9, 8 a.m. Cedar Grove Park, 5800 Hwy 86 North, Cedar Grove.
Attic Treasures & Yard Sale
Books & Media; China, Crystal & Collectibles; Holiday Shoppe; Electronics & Small Appliances; Furniture, etc. Details: Saturday, Sept. 9, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saint Barbara Greek Orthodox Church, 8306 NC Hwy 751, Durham. www.stbarbarachurchnc.org, 919-484-1600.
Fundamentals of Rose Care
Learn about all of the major facets to growing beautiful roses; cover topics like planting, fertilizing, pruning, and winterizing. Details: Saturday, Sept. 9, 10 a.m. - Noon. Free; registration required. Witherspoon Rose, Garden Shop, 4800 Garrett Rd, Durham. www.witherspoonrose.com. 800-643-0315.
Open House at Piper Cox House
Learn about the history of this colonial home. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Details: Saturday, Sept. 9, 2 p.m. Eno River State Park, Piper Cox House, 6101 Cole Mill Rd, Durham. http://bit.ly/2gzlxy3, 919-383-1686.
Back-2-School Cat Adoption
Sponsored by Independent Animal Rescue. Featuring IAR’s newest foster cats the general public is invited to meet and adopt. Details: Saturday, Sept. 9, 2-4 p.m. Petco, 4011 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd, Durham. www.animalrescue.net.
