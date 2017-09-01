When video visits will come to Durham County jail, and what it means for inmates

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office says a controversial video visitation program, set to start Oct. 15, will allow for more communication with people in the jail.

“In addition to two in-person visits each week, visitors can choose to participate in a third visit with their loved one through a video screen and phone connection,” according to an announcement Friday.

In rolling out the free program, the Durham jail joins other facilities including Cumberland, Mecklenburg, Wilkes and Wake counties.

The Wake jail only allows people to visit the incarcerated via video, no longer allowing in-person visits. Critics of the program, which include the inmate advocacy group the Inside-Outside Alliance, have been opposed to the video visitation coming to Durham because they fear it’s the first step toward ending in-person visits.

Sheriff Mike Andrews has said that, as long as he is sheriff, in-person visits will continue.

“We’re still offering in-person visits,” Andrews said in the press release. “It’s also my responsibility to make sure that the detention facility offers professional, modern and courteous customer service. This technology offers detainees another way to connect with their families while they’re in custody.”

