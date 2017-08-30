Who’s funding new Durham ballpark for special needs kids and adults? Here’s the latest

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina and EmergeOrtho are helping a miracle become reality by supporting the Miracle League.
They’ve donated $50,000 each to help the Durham Bulls build a ballpark for special needs kids and adults so they can experience the game of baseball, according to a news release. The ballpark, whose creating was announced in May, will be located on Morehead Avenue across the Durham Freeway from the Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
“The Miracle League ballpark will make Durham an even more inclusive place for all of us,” said Blue Cross NC senior vice president Jon Roos. “We’re honored to help realize the vision of children of all abilities coming together as friends.”
The Miracle League is designed to serve children and adults with special needs through the game of baseball by removing barriers that keep them from playing the game. The ballpark will feature a rubberized playing surface designed to accommodate wheelchairs and other assistive devices.
“We are proud to partner with the Miracle League of the Triangle to build the new Miracle League facility,” said EmergeOrtho’s Triangle CEO Jim Carrier.
The Durham Bulls and Capitol Broadcasting pledged $400,000 towards the construction of the ballpark in May when the project was announced.
The new facility is scheduled to open in 2018.
Joe Johnson: 919-419-6889, @JEJ_HSNews
Comments