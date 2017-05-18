Special needs baseball field to be built across street from DBAP

The Miracle League of the Triangle, a program designed to serve children and adults with special needs through the game of baseball, has announced plans to construct an accessible field at 461 Morehead Avenue across the street from Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
The field is slated to open in 2018.
The Durham Bulls and owner Capitol Broadcasting Co. are partnering with The Miracle League on the project, kicking off a fundraising effort with a $400,000 matching grant.
“The Miracle League is an incredibly important, impactful organization that brings the joy of baseball to so many,” Durham Bulls General Manager Mike Birling said in an emailed statement Thursday. “We are honored to continue our partnership with The Miracle League, and to bring a facility to the doorstep of Durham Bulls Athletic Park. We look forward to doing all we can to help this tremendous program continue to grow in the Triangle.”
The Miracle League program removes barriers that keep children and adults with mental and physical disabilities off the baseball field, and lets them experience the joy of America’s favorite pastime. Since the main barriers for these players arise from natural grass fields, Miracle League teams play on a custom-designed, rubberized turf field that accommodates wheelchairs and other devices.
The Miracle League of the Triangle already has fields in Cary and North Raleigh. Construction is scheduled to begin on the Morehead Avenue late this year.
