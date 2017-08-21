Mother named suspect in fatal stabbing of 5-year-old boy at UNC Chapel Hill

A 34-year-old mother has been named as the suspect in the fatal stabbing of her 5-year-old boy on UNC Chapel Hill’s campus late Saturday night.
Ebony Oluwasegva is listed as the suspect in an UNC police incident report.
The investigation is ongoing, according to a UNC-CH spokeswoman. The incident report the crimes as murder and non-negligent homicide.
On Sunday law enforcement officials indicated they were investigating a domestic incident that left a 5-year-old dead and the child’s parents injured just before midnight Saturday.
Campus police spokesman Randy Boyd Young said the weapon involved in the slaying and injuries was a knife and that the child’s parents were a UNC graduate student and his wife, both of whom received medical treatment. Young said a suspect was receiving medical treatment.
The incident report lists Victor Oluwasegva, 32, as another person involved in the incident.
UNC-Chapel Hill’s Alert Carolina Emergency Notification System notified students, staff and faculty about the incident, saying it occured in a single-family residence at UNC-Chapel Hill’s Baity Hill Graduate & Family Housing complex, which is designed for full-time graduate or undergraduate students with families, according to its website. The Baity Hill complex is located at 1600 Baity Hill Drive near the Dean E. Smith Center between Skipper Bowles Drive and Mason Farm Road. The residence involved was described as a single-family residence.
In a related 911 call, a man is heard saying his wife had a knife and he took the knife away.
“She stabbed me; she cut me,” he said.
He said she stabbed him the face while he was sleeping.
“I can’t talk. Please get somebody here now,” he said.
The man went on to say his wife stabbed him many times.
On Monday, Aukur Patel, a 23-year-old UNC student seeking a masters in statistics said they were told about the incident in a meeting.
“It was really shocking to me because it is really quiet here,” he said.
Virginia Bridges: 919-829-8924, @virginiabridges
Comments