3 seriously hurt in 5-vehicle‘wrong way’ U.S. 70 DWI-related wreck.

Durham police announced early Sunday evening that they are investigating a serious traffic crash that happened on U.S. 70 near Cheek Road shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday.
Three people were hospitalized with serious injuries after the crash, which involved a total of five cars and was allegedly caused by an impaired driver driving the wrong way on U.S. 70.
In the incident, Keisha Lavette Davis of Raleigh was driving a 2005 Nissan Sentra eastbound on U.S. 70 toward Cheek Road when she was struck head-on by Belsario Morales Gonzalez of Durham who was driving the wrong way in a 2007 Toyota Camry.
Davis’ car was then rear-ended by Tierra Nachelle Davis (her daughter) who had been following behind her. Tierra Davis’s car was then rear-ended by William Earl Watson of Durham who was driving a 1995 Ford truck. A fifth vehicle, driven by Lamonte Eugene Stanfield of Raleigh was struck by debris resulting from the other collisions.
Gonzalez’ vehicle spun around nearly 180 degrees coming to rest on the north shoulder. Keisha Davis’ vehicle overturned and came to rest in the roadway. Tierra Davis’ vehicle came to rest in the roadway behind her mother’s car, followed by Watson’s pickup truck.
Keisha Davis was transported to a local hospital and remained there in stable condition Sunday evening. She sustained numerous fractures of her legs and pelvis. Tierra Davis was transported to the hospital with a fractured clavicle and some other minor injuries.
Belsario Morales Gonzalez was transported to the hospital for treatment of minor abrasions. He has been charged with DWI.
Gonzalez’ passenger, Marco Lanza Galeas, was also transported to the hospital with a possible broken clavicle.
No other people involved were injured in the crash, Durham Police Department spokesman Wil Glenn said.
Mark Donovan: 919-419-6655, @TheHerald_Sun
