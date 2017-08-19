The Durham municipal primary election will be held on Oct. 10 and the general municipal election on Nov. 7.
Durham County

Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People endorses primary candidates

By Mark Donovan

mdonovan@heraldsun.com

August 19, 2017 2:58 PM

Durham

The Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People has endorsed four candidates in the Oct. 10 Durham municipal primary election.The PAC evaluated endorsement questionnaires from each candidate, interviewed each candidate and hosted two candidate forums to introduce the candidates to the community.

The committee endorsed City Council candidates Cora Cole-McFadden in Ward 1, Mark-Anthony Middleton in Ward 2, Shelia Huggins in Ward 3 and Farad Ali for mayor.

Seven candidates are running for mayor, four in Ward 1, six in Ward 2 and four in Ward 3.

After the primary winnows the fields of candidates, the survivors will face off in the Nov. 7 general municipal election.

Mayor pro tem Cole-McFadden is the incumbent in Ward 1. Incumbent Eddie Davis is not seeking re-election in Ward 2, opening the door for a new council member. Don Moffitt is seeking re-election in Ward 3.

Incumbent Mayor Bill Bell is not seeking re-election, again opening the door to a newcomer in City Hall.

Mark Donovan: 919-419-6655, @TheHerald_Sun

