A student wore this t-shirt to Orange High School in March. It says, “If This Flag Offends You ... YOU NEED A HISTORY LESSON.” The Durham Public Schools is considering a change in its dress code that would ban such attire.
Durham County

Durham school board condemns ‘hate speech, hate crimes,’ ponders dress code change

By Greg Childress

gchildress@heraldsun.com

August 17, 2017 5:20 PM

Durham

Citing the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend, the Durham Public Schools Board of Education Thursday adopted a resolution condemning “hate speech, hate crimes and violence in the service of hatred.”

School board Chairman Mike Lee said the board will ask the Durham Public Schools administration to take a look at strengthening its student dress code to include a ban of the Confederate flag and other such symbols of intimidation.

The meeting began at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Greg Childress: 919-419-6645, @gchild6645

