Durham school board condemns ‘hate speech, hate crimes,’ ponders dress code change

Citing the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend, the Durham Public Schools Board of Education Thursday adopted a resolution condemning “hate speech, hate crimes and violence in the service of hatred.”
School board Chairman Mike Lee said the board will ask the Durham Public Schools administration to take a look at strengthening its student dress code to include a ban of the Confederate flag and other such symbols of intimidation.
The meeting began at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
