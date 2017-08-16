A teenager was shot in the 3800 block of South Roxboro Street, Durham.
16-year-old seriously wounded in Wednesday night shooting

By Anna Johnson

ajohnson@heraldsun.com

August 16, 2017 8:52 PM

Durham

A 16-year-old boy was seriously injured in a Wednesday night shooting in Durham.

The teenager was taken to a local hospital with injuries described by Durham police spokesman Wil Glenn as serious, but not life-threatening, after being shot in the 3800 block of South Roxboro Street shortly before 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.

No suspects were in custody Wednesday night, but an investigation was underway, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

Anna Johnson: 919-419-6675, @anna_m_johnson

