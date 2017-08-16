16-year-old seriously wounded in Wednesday night shooting

A 16-year-old boy was seriously injured in a Wednesday night shooting in Durham.
The teenager was taken to a local hospital with injuries described by Durham police spokesman Wil Glenn as serious, but not life-threatening, after being shot in the 3800 block of South Roxboro Street shortly before 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.
No suspects were in custody Wednesday night, but an investigation was underway, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
Anna Johnson: 919-419-6675, @anna_m_johnson
