State bonus payments to principals could harm struggling schools. See why.

Under a new state mandate, school size and student performance will weigh heavily on the salaries principals and assistant principals earn in North Carolina.
The performance part has some Durham Public Schools leaders worried because they believe it has the potential to make the schools where children struggle the most academically less attractive to top principals.
Principals at schools that meet or exceed expected growth can earn several thousand dollars in bonuses each year.
“I’m not going to tell you that it may happen,” Superintendent Bert L’Homme said during a school board work session Thursday, Aug. 10. “We are going to have trouble recruiting top-of-the-line principals to go to low-performing schools.”
L’Homme’s statement came in response to a question by DPS Board of Education Chairman Mike Lee, who questioned whether the new rules that go into effect this school year would impact the district’s ability to recruit and retain principals at DPS schools that routinely do not meet or exceed expected growth on state end-of-course and end-of-grade tests.
“You’ve gone to the heart of what’s happening,” L’Homme said. “A school that has 100 percent free and reduced lunch and a transient population and it’s sitting at a crossroads and the population is changing year to year, for them to meet growth or to exceed growth is difficult.”
At issue is a series of bonuses that will be handed out to principals whose students meet or exceed growth on state test.
The bonuses and salary increases for principals across North Carolina will be made possible due to a General Assembly appropriation of $35.4 million to overhaul the state salary structure for school leaders.
Under the new salary structure, average principal pay will move from slightly under $64,000 a year to about $70,000 a year as part of the state’s strategy to improve its ranking in the Southeast and the nation.
Assistant principals will also see a salary increase.
