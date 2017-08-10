Krzyzewski to undergo knee surgery. Duke cancels Dominican Republic trip

Duke head men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski will undergo total knee replacement surgery on his right knee this weekend at Duke University Hospital.
To ensure Krzyzewski’s complete and thorough recovery from the procedure, Duke has canceled its scheduled exhibition trip to the Dominican Republic.
It’s the sixth time in the last 15 months Krzyzewski has surgery.
Krzyzewski’s surgery will be performed by Michael P. Bolognesi, M.D., joint replacement orthopaedic surgeon. Krzyzewski could be released from the hospital within three days of the surgery and will begin a rehabilitation program at Duke.
“While it’s disappointing that we aren’t able to make the Dominican Republic trip, this is a positive development for both our team and myself because it will allow us to be at full strength for the start of practice this fall,” Krzyzewski said in a news release. “After three consecutive days of working with the team, it became clear that the condition of my knee wouldn’t be sustainable through next season. The best course of action is to correct the problem now rather than later, when our team would be more profoundly impacted.”
Krzyzewski has won a Division I men’s basketball record 1,071 games in 42 seasons as a college head coach, owning a 1,071-330 overall record and a 998-271 mark in 37 seasons at Duke. He has led Duke to five NCAA championships (1991, 1992, 2001, 2010, 2015), the second-most national titles by a coach in NCAA history.
Coach K was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2001.
A message from Coach K ... pic.twitter.com/nJLa6QFNw7— Duke Basketball (@DukeMBB) August 10, 2017
Developing story ... Check back often for updates.
Joe Johnson: 919-419-6889
Comments