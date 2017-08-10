Krzyzewski to undergo knee surgery. Duke cancels Dominican Republic trip

facebook twitter email Share More Videos Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski discusses the Blue Devils' end-of-summer excursion to play games in the Dominican Republic in August. Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski discusses the Blue Devils' end-of-summer excursion to play games in the Dominican Republic in August. Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com