Build a tiny playhouse and help build a real one for someone in need

American Tobacco Campus is seeking volunteers for its first “A Home for the Holidays” event. Volunteers will build small playhouses to raise money for a Habitat for Humanity house.
The 500-square-foot house will be built for a previously homeless person or persons.
American Tobacco is looking for 12 sponsor organizations to contribute $2,500 each and then send a team to participate in the construction of a holiday playhouse. Each playhouse will be displayed at American Tobacco and auctioned off during the annual Winter Wonders celebration.
Prior to being auctioned off, the playhouses will be on display in Diamond View Park throughout the holiday season. Visitors to the Durham Performing Arts Center and American Tobacco Campus will have the opportunity to stroll through the playhouse village and bid on the houses, mid-November through the end of December.
Sponsors can sign up between now and Nov. 1. Each sponsor will supply 16 to 18 workers for a team-building day of constructing a playhouse under the supervision of Habitat for Humanity.
The Habitat home will be built in 2018.
Cliff Bellamy: 919-419-6744, @CliffBellamy1
More Information
Comments