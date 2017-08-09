Moving up: Commissioner Brenda Howerton on leadership, little girls and hard work

Durham County Commissioner Brenda Howerton, second from left, is pictured with (from left) then-Durham County Manager Mike Ruffin, County Commissioner Ellen Reckhow, veterans officer Lois Harvin-Ravin, then-County Commissioner Chairman Fred Foster, Commisioner Wendy Jacobs, Public Health Director Gayle Harris and Social Services Director Michael Becketts in a 2013 ribbon-cutting photo. Mark Schultz mschultz@newsobserver.com, 2013 file photo