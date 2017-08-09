Durham is number one on Growella’s list of best cities for millennials. This photo shows East Main Street in downtown Durham. One City Center is the tall building under construction.
Durham is number one on Growella’s list of best cities for millennials. This photo shows East Main Street in downtown Durham. One City Center is the tall building under construction. Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan The Herald-Sun

Durham ranked No. 1 city for millennials - no bull!

By Cliff Bellamy

August 09, 2017 9:11 AM

DURHAM

The website Growella has picked Durham as the No. 1 city in its list of the Top 100 cities for millennials.

Durham also was ranked No. 1 in the South.

Growella’s survey looked at the number of entry-level jobs, commuting time, nightlife, cost of living and other factors.

Brian Roberts of Forbes magazine had this assessment of Durham:

“This North Carolina city offers three times the amount of jobs and a 6 percent lower cost of living compared to national averages. Transportation can balloon your cost of living quite a bit, between fuel, maintenance and the car itself, but, thankfully, Durham is ranked top 15 in the nation in terms of ease of commute.”

Other North Carolina cities on the list were Charlotte (5, No. 3 in the South), Raleigh (22, No. 12 in the South), and Fayetteville (81, No. 38 in the South).

Millennials, sometimes called Generation Y, come after Generation X and refer to people born between 1982 and 2004.

Cliff Bellamy: 919-419-6744, @CliffBellamy1

