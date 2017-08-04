Black military veterans had the ‘nerve’ to establish a flying school after World War II

facebook twitter email Share More Videos Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Historian Andre Vann 's new pictorial book offers a snapshot into the lives of African Americans in Durham County from the 1880s to the present.

