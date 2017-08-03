Total eclipse of the sun? Here’s a look at the best places to watch on August 21

facebook twitter email Share More Videos Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Never look directly at the sun's rays. When watching a partial eclipse you must wear eclipse glasses at all times or use another indirect method if you want to face the sun. During a total eclipse when the moon completely obscures the sun, it is safe to look directly at the star -- but it's crucial that you know when to wear and not wear your glasses. NASA Goddard/YouTube

