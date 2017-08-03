N.C. GOP condemns anarchist’s fight with grand jury over firebombing investigation

The N.C. Republican Party has responded to the subpoena of self-described “anarchist” Katie Yow in a grand jury investigation into the October 2016 firebombing of Orange County GOP headquarters in Hillsborough.
Yow appeared at the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina in Greensboro on Monday, July 31 and announced she would fight a subpoena she received from the grand jury investigating the firebombing.
The North Carolina GOP sent the following statement in a press release Thursday:
“The NCGOP absolutely condemns anyone refusing to cooperate with investigators regarding the political terrorist firebombing of the Orange County GOP office,” NCGOP chairmain Robin Hayes said in the emailed statement. “It is inappropriate to discuss the actions of a Federal Grand Jury, and anybody who refuses to comply with a lawful subpoena in this case should be incarcerated until they do.”
Orange County GOP chairman Waddy Davis said, “Refusing to comply with a lawful order to appear before an investigative Grand Jury, and encouraging others with critical information to do the same, is giving aid and comfort to the political terrorists who committed these crimes.”
Hayes thanked law enforcement for its professionalism, and encouraged anyone with information to come forward and aid in the investigation. The state is offering a $5,000 reward for information in the case and the state GOP said it will match that reward.
The Hillsborough Police Department would not comment on the firebombing investigation. They asked that all related questions be directed to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of North Carolina.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that anyone who refuses to comply with a subpoena is called into court to explain why. The grand jury can then vote on whether to prosecute that person for civil or criminal contempt of court.
Attempts to reach Yow’s lawyer for comment were not successful Thursday.
Yow has a support site, ncresiststhegrandjury.com, where she is adding updates to her case.
An update on July 19 confirmed that Yow learned from an Assistant U.S. Attorney that she was being subpoenaed for the firebombing before appearing at the grand jury.
