N.C. GOP condemns anarchist’s fight with grand jury over firebombing investigation

facebook twitter email Share More Videos Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Evelyn Poole-Kober, vice chair of the Orange County GOP, speaks emotionally about the firebombing of the Republican Party headquarters in North Carolina’s Orange County where she volunteers. Staff 2016 News & Observer file video

Evelyn Poole-Kober, vice chair of the Orange County GOP, speaks emotionally about the firebombing of the Republican Party headquarters in North Carolina’s Orange County where she volunteers. Staff 2016 News & Observer file video