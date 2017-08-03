How a deaf man’s death led to a change in DMV law

facebook twitter email Share More Videos Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Video: When Donna Jackson heard the story of a 2016 shooting of a deaf man in Charlotte, she feared for her own deaf son's safety on the road. She then began the process of contacting her legislators and proposing a bill to add a voluntary designation on drivers licenses through the DMV for deaf drivers. Casey Toth ctoth@heraldsun.com

