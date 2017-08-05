Daybook for Sunday, August 6, 2017 - Saturday, August 12, 2017

Please submit your free events two weeks before your event to http://bit.ly/2tPEb9s or e-mail calendar@heraldsun.com.
Sunday, August 6
Faith
Gospel Extravaganza at True Way Holy Church
Celebrating the 53rd anniversary of The Mighty Royallettes of Durham. Everyone is invited. Details: Sunday, August 6, 4 p.m. True Way Holy Church, 403 Baptist Rd, Durham. 919-596-8625.
Church & Community Response to Violence Conversation
The discussion will center on ways to heal the harm of violence that permeates our past and complicates our relationships with God and one another. Reception to follow. Details: Sunday, August 6, 3 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Trinity United Methodist Church, 215 North Church St, Durham. http://bit.ly/2u204SZ.
Literary
Reader’s Party
Celebrate your reading skills with poetry, prose, monologues, shorts stories and original works. Read from material provided or bring your own. Refreshments provided. Details: Sunday, August 6, 2 - 4 p.m. Free. Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St, Durham. http://bit.ly/2v42Egl.
Outings
Think Blue at The Scrap Exchange
A festival-style event focusing on how humans impact watershed quality and why watershed quality is important for human health. There will be games and activities for both adults and kids, as well as food trucks throughout the day. Details: Sunday, August 6, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. The Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Rd, Durham. http://bit.ly/2wlvCF5.
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: Sunday, August 6, 7 a.m. Meet in front of the Oak Creek Village Shopping Center (4600 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd) in Durham for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. For questions, contact Jim Capel at jim.capel@mindspring.com.
Monday, August 7
Faith
Fall Revival at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church
Details: Monday, August 7 - Friday, August 11, 7 p.m. nightly. Morning Star Baptist Church, 4610 Fayetteville Rd, Durham. 919-544-8596.
Tuesday, August 8
Kids
Kids Stories and Songs
Details: Tuesdays, 10:45 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Free. Johnny’s Gone Fishing, 901 W. Main St, Carrboro. www.johnnysgonefishing.com, 919-932-5070.
Outings
Needlework Group
Group that creates knitted and crocheted items for charities. Details: Tuesdays, 1 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room A, 100 Library Dr, Chapel Hill. More information: schectman at gmail.com, or see Facebook group "Chapel Hill Charity Knitting and Crochet."
Hand Embroidery Durham
Free hand embroidery group. Beginners welcome! Basic supplies available for first timers. Come explore and learn new stitching skills. Details: Tuesday, August 8, 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Free. Emily K. Center, 904 W. Chapel Hill St, Durham. 919-632-3954.
Community Events
Northgate Heart & Sole Mall Walkers Club Meeting
Guest speaker Dr. Darius Russell of Central Pharmacy will discuss the importance of immunizations in recognition of National Immunization Month. There will be a complimentary breakfast and exercise warm-up demonstrations. Details: Tuesday, August 8, 8:30 a.m. Free; open to the public. Northgate Mall, Food Gallery, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. 919-286-4407.
Meeting - Rural Internet in Orange County
A chance to learn and speak to local leaders about high speed broadband in rural North Carolina and rural Orange County. Details: Tuesday, August 8, 7:30 p.m. Schley Grange Hall, 3416 Schley Rd, Hillsborough.
Wednesday, August 9
Documentary
Pictures from a Hiroshima Schoolyard
Commemorate Hiroshima and Nagasaki Days with documentary focusing on 48 Japanese schoolchildren’s drawings sent to thank Arthur Powell Davies, minister of All Souls Unitarian Church in Washington, DC, who had organized a shipment of school supplies in 1947 for children and survivors of Hiroshima atomic bombing. Program opens with songs by Raging Grannies. Sponsored by Peace and Justice Committee, Balance and Accuracy in Journalism. Details: Wednesday, August 9, 7:30 p.m. Free; donations accepted. Community Church of Chapel Hill Unitarian Universalist, 106 Purefoy Road. 919-942-2535, 919-542-2139.
Outings
Red Cross Volunteering Open House
Learn about volunteering and the many opportunities available; can be flexible with your schedule. Light refreshments provided. Details: Wednesday, August 9, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Free. American Red Cross, 4737 University Dr, Durham. Contact Jeffrey at jeffrey.isaacson@redcross.org, 919-489-6541.
Wellness Wednesdays - Tasty and Healthy Fruits and Veggies Can Be Fun!
A kid friendly event tailored for elementary and pre-school aged to attend with a parent. Part of the Southern Village Wellness Wednesdays. Details: Wednesday, August 9, 4 p.m. - 5 p.m. Free. Southern Village, 15-501 South, Chapel Hill.
Thursday, August 10
Book Signings
Nancie McDermott, author of “Fruit;” and Tema Flanagan, author of “Corn,” Book Signing
Details: Thursday, August 10, 7 p.m. Free. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St, Durham. http://bit.ly/2v0WsFF, 919-286-2700.
Saturday, August 12
Community Events
Back-to-School Supplies Event at Mt Zoar MBC
Details: Saturday, August 12, Noon - 2 p.m. Mt. Zoar Missionary Baptist Church, 2400 Cheek Rd, Durham. 919-475-2977.
Backpack Giveaway
Backpacks filled with essential school supplies. One backpack per child will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. Backpacks limited to two children per household. Parent or guardian must be present with child to receive a backpack. Details: Saturday, August 12, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. (Or while supplies last). Stanford L. Warren Library, 1201 Fayetteville St, Durham. http://bit.ly/2tZgwnH. 919-672-5380.
Friends of the Durham Library Book Sale
Half-price sale from 2 p.m-4 p.m. Accepts cash, checks, and credit cards. Details: Saturday, August 12, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Northgate Mall, Suite 252, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. http://bit.ly/2hnCv5S.
Outings
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: Saturday, August 12, 7 a.m. Meet in front of the Wild Bird Center in Eastgate Shopping Center (1800 E. Franklin Street) in Chapel Hill for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. For questions, contact Vern Bothwell at vbothwell@jbdlaw.com.
Waterflow at Eno River State Park
Come out to practice how scientists determine how well a river is flowing, to learn about some things that could stop a river from flowing, and what impact nature would experience is the waterflow in the river changed. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Details: Saturday, August 12, 9 a.m. Eno River State Park, Piper-Cox House Porch, 6101 Cole Mill Rd, Durham. http://bit.ly/2uNZufg, 919-383-1686.
Succession at Eno River State Park
Come explore the Eno and take a closer look as to what makes certain types of plants thrive while others cannot. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Details: Saturday, August 12, 1 p.m. Eno River State Park, Piper-Cox House Porch, 6101 Cole Mill Rd, Durham. http://bit.ly/2ud1yJY, 919-383-1686.
Ghosts of the Eno at Eno River State Park
Come out and discover an abandoned cemetery deep in the woods and have a chance to share your story while hearing some of the lore around those who may still haunt these woods. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Details: Saturday, August 12, 7 p.m. Eno River State Park, Piper-Cox House Porch, 6101 Cole Mill Rd, Durham. http://bit.ly/2ucVtgJ, 919-383-1686.
