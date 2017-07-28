How dance is helping people with Parkinson’s heal

facebook twitter email Share More Videos Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email The American Dance Festival in Durham received a grant from the National Parkinson Foundation and Moving Day North Carolina for their Parkinson Movement Initiative in July 2017 to offer free dance and pilates classes for people with Parkinson’s disease. Grace Turner and Casey Toth The Herald-Sun

